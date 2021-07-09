Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,744 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,896,000 after purchasing an additional 976,441 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 150,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,616. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

