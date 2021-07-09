Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

The Boeing stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,200. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

