Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,499.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,383.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

