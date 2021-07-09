ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,286. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

