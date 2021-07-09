Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $90.92 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $90.92 or 0.00270674 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $44.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004989 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,030,551 coins and its circulating supply is 19,049,875 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

