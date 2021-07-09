Peony (PNY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,540.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $12,540.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00063631 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 153.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,834,942 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.