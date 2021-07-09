Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

