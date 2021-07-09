Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $18.41 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and $15,259.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.55 or 0.01496142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00415832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00081835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

