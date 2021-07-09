Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Square makes up about 0.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,119,000 after acquiring an additional 216,023 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Square by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,011,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.98. 181,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,143,352 shares of company stock worth $266,563,289 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

