Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Square makes up about 0.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,119,000 after acquiring an additional 216,023 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Square by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,011,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SQ traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.98. 181,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41.
SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,143,352 shares of company stock worth $266,563,289 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
