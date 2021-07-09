$2.13 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.89. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($5.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $192.83. 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $271.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

