Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 19,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.