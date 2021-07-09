Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $38.04. 7,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

