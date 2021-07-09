PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 7.3% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 5,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,808,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,229,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

