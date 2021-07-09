Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $18.18. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 2,013 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $15,689,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

