iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,692 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 804,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,998. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

