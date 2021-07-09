Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 36,833 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 271,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,011,714. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

