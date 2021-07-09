106,992 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Boston Scientific comprises 1.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 433.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,168,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

