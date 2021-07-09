Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,368 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 488,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,464,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,042,000 after buying an additional 379,456 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

