Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.18. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,783. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $300.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.40.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

