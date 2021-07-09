Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 20,594 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,396. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.