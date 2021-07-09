Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Zoetis worth $143,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

