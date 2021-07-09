Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

LOW stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

