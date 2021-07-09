Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,467. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

