Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amcor by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 57,158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,829. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

