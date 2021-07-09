Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 30.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 20.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.00. 15,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,380. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

