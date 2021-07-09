Lakewood Capital Management LP Invests $2.35 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth $25,720,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $18,720,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $10,530,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth $5,144,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

