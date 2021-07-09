Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Cut by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 3.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $88,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 376,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 49,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.