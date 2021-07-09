Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $2.93 Million in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 31.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 81,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $150,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Veru by 166.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

VERU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 6,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.15 million, a PE ratio of -255.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

