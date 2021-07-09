Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 393.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the quarter. Mimecast comprises about 2.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 1.92% of Mimecast worth $49,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after buying an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,857. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,592 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

