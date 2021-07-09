Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 90,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after purchasing an additional 513,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 27,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,860. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.