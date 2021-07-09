Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $2.18 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $29.72. 3,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. Analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

