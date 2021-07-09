Synergy Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,161. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

