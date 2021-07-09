Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 44,300 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Pinz Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,699. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.