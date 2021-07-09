Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 127,650 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,102. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.