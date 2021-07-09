Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 327,771 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 327,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $4,561,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 2,096.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,719 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $3,288,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 13,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.