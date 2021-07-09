Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 324,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Gates Industrial accounts for 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 3,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

