Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $7.95 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000. Bumble comprises 2.1% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

BMBL stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 26,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

