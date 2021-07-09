Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,313. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

