Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

