Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $5.71 Million in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. SelectQuote makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SLQT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,923. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

