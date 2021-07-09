Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPHYU. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHYU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,754. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.