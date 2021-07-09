Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

