Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.30.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $369.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.98. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

