DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.95

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 5340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.