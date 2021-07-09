Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 1.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 8,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,808,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.
EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
