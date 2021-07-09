Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 1.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 8,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,808,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

