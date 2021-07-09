Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.68. 83,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

