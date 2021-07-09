Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.17

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 771062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$948.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

