XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. 18,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,745,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 476.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.