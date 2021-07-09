Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.14

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 958307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

SLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$836.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.26.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.0097222 EPS for the current year.

About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

