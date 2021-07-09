Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,065. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,305. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

